RCS Financial Planning LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Summit X LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 882.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 112,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 869,859 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

