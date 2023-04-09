RCS Financial Planning LLC Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.7% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714,047 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

