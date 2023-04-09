RCS Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 194,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 404,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1,987.6% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $207.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.46.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.