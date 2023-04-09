Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 587.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 587.14 ($7.29).

RTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.26) to GBX 640 ($7.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.89) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.84) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.45) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.8 %

LON RTO opened at GBX 588.80 ($7.31) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 530.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 522.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.67. The firm has a market cap of £14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4,906.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 597.80 ($7.42).

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

In related news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.95), for a total transaction of £2,560,924.80 ($3,180,482.86). Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Articles

