Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. On average, analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:REPX opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $873.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 706.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

