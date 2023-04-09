Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 97.83 ($1.22).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RR.L. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.37) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other news, insider Angela Strank acquired 9,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £12,407.22 ($15,408.87). Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 64.44 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 239.70 ($2.98). The company has a market capitalization of £12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -517.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.06.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

