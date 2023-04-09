Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $50,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $435.70. 363,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,408. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.14. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.