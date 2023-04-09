RSK Smart Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $36,015.93 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27,967.98 or 1.00224139 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $99.41 million and approximately $36,015.93 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,905.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00320883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.35 or 0.00571018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00072781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.31 or 0.00445471 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003563 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,554 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,554.2838416 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 27,975.0016447 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $36,227.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

