Safe Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $11.04 or 0.00039544 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $230.06 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00074949 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00151169 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00039516 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000196 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003565 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.94174793 USD and is up 5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

