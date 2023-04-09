Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,921 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,547 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,601. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.4 %

CRM stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.55. 6,304,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421,439. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.69. The company has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 916.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $202.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

