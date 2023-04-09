Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WEED. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.41.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.64. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$2.09 and a 12 month high of C$9.14.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

