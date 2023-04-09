Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

