Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,414 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 8.1% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $28,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,258 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,247,000 after purchasing an additional 137,388 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 671,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 752,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,307,000 after buying an additional 24,658 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHO stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.64.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.