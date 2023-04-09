Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.92. 834,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,360. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $74.02.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

