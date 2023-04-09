Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Increased by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after purchasing an additional 973,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,086,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,370,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,965,000 after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.23. 257,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,863. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $76.95.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

