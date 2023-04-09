Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.63. 495,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

