Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.9% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

