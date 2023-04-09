Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives $64.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Scout24 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.