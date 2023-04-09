Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

