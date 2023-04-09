Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.73. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 25.2% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

