Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971,450 shares during the period. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,347 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $9,339,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 154.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,731,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $727.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.49.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

