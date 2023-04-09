Serum Trading 22.6% Lower This Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Serum has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $22.00 million and approximately $14.92 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

