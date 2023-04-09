Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.23

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rachel Argaman (Herman) acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$24.15 ($16.43) per share, with a total value of A$156,975.00 ($106,785.71). 57.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seven Group Company Profile

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, construction materials, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses. It operates through WesTrac, Coates, Boral, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services.

