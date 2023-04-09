SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

