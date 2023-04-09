SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $461.58 million and $50.22 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030291 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018958 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,047.53 or 0.99990865 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000125 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620106 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

