SingularityNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $448.87 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $448.87 million and approximately $59.08 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001334 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00030049 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018781 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,889.12 or 0.99994156 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.38109718 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $50,423,313.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

