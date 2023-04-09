Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Head to Head Contrast

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines -19.92% 3.19% 2.24% Skeena Resources N/A -53.74% -44.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Skeena Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $681.49 million 1.70 -$128.13 million ($0.43) -9.28 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$68.37 million ($0.98) -6.24

Skeena Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fortuna Silver Mines. Fortuna Silver Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skeena Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fortuna Silver Mines and Skeena Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skeena Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus target price of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 52.46%. Skeena Resources has a consensus target price of $17.10, indicating a potential upside of 179.41%. Given Skeena Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Fortuna Silver Mines.

Summary

Skeena Resources beats Fortuna Silver Mines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas S.A.C (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan S.A. de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera S.A. (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine. The Cuzcatlan segment handles the San Jose silver-gold mine. The Mansfield segment constructs the Lindero mine. The Corporate segment represents the corporate stewardship. The company was founded by Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant, Simon T. P. Ridgway, and Mario David Szotlender on September 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

