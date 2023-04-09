SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Cut by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.6% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $186.49. 6,648,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,127,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

