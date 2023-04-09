SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $186.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $188.86.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

