Spell Token (SPELL) Market Cap Reaches $82.25 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Spell Token has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Spell Token has a total market cap of $82.25 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.

With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

Buying and Selling Spell Token

