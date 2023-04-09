Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Splash Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,426,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

