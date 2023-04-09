StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% StageZero Life Sciences -91.30% -197.73% -45.53%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.09 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.06 StageZero Life Sciences $3.80 million 1.59 -$7.48 million ($0.11) -0.52

This table compares Lucira Health and StageZero Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

StageZero Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucira Health. StageZero Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lucira Health and StageZero Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Lucira Health beats StageZero Life Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall on February 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

