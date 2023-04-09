State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.35.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.