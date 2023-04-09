Status Reaches Market Cap of $111.54 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $111.54 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00029866 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018753 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,431.42 or 0.99907330 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,964,807,264 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,964,807,264.0475416 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02821694 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,532,567.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

