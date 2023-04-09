Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $67.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lumentum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 35.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.