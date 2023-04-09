StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ashford Price Performance

AINC stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Ashford has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

