StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $110.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.53. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at CB Financial Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.87%.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $91,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 215,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CB Financial Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. 29.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

