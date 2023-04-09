StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 15.8 %

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 million, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.67. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

