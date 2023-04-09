StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 15.8 %
Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 million, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.67. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.64.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
