StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Coffee has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

