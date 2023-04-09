StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Eltek Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $22.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -1.40. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

