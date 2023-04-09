StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSFG. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.63. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, Director Steven R. Stemler purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

