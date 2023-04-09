StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $7.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

