StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Price Performance

PME opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

