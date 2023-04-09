StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Down 0.6 %

RDI stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

