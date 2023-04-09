StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Down 0.6 %
RDI stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reading International (RDI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.