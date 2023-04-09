StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 1.3 %

RMCF stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. �The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.