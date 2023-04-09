StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 1.3 %

RMCF stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. �The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.

