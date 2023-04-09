StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $98.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.80. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in SB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

