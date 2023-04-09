StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE DIT opened at $191.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.93 and a 200 day moving average of $179.26. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $152.50 and a 1 year high of $249.44. The stock has a market cap of $116.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.99 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.

