StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Up 1.4 %

NURO opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.80 and a quick ratio of 20.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.29. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NURO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.