StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Up 4.8 %

Organovo stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Organovo has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Organovo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

