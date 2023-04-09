StockNews.com Lowers Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Shares of EFC opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $840.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,914,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 97,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,418,000 after buying an additional 62,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 59,557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,321,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,813 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

